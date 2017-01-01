COLOR PALETTES YOU WILL LOVE TO STARE

AMBIANCE. v0.3 BETA

AMBIANCE KEEPS US SAFE.

If you are a Developer, Designer or an Artist - you know how frustrating choosing the perfect colors can be sometimes. At the peak of this frustration you can be really dangerous to others. So, to keep the rest of us safe - ambiance. was born.

ambiance. generates beautiful color palettes so that you use them* on that awesome Illustration, on that really fancy and modern User Interface or just stare at them in peace.

If you are busy procrastinating, you can save the palettes to Ambiance Box. Whether you close the browser or refresh the page, Ambiance Box will keep the palettes and won't let them go anywhere unless you want them to.

*ambiance. uses the COLOURlovers API to generate palettes. So please read the license of the palettes before using them.

I DON'T FAQ WITH YOU!

Q: Why the name ambiance.?

Different colors and their combinations provide different vibe and atmosphere to your work. Hence, the name ambiance.

Q: Why is there a dot after the name?

Because it looks cool and also, it signifies a color drop.

Q: Where are the palettes in the Ambiance Box stored?

On Skynet. Just Kidding! On your browsers database.

Q: How long will the palettes stay in the Ambiance Box?

As long as you do not clear the browser data.

NOTE: If you are using ambiance. in private/incognito mode, the palettes in the Ambiance Box will be lost once you close the browser. Also, Edge and FireFox does not have database support in private/incognito mode.

Q: Are the palettes completely free to use?

Some of them are and some of them aren't(because of reserved rights). The palettes licensed under Creative Commons are free to use. How they can be used is defined by each palettes license. So make sure you check them by clicking on the palette name(which will take you to the palette's COLOURlovers page) before use.

Q: Can I provide feedback for ambiance.?

No, I don't like people interfering my work.

Again! Just Kidding! Chillout! Ofcourse you can, they really important for making ambiance. better. Click here to provide your feedback.